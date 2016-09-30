Man shot in legs in ‘paramilitary style’ attack in Belfast

Police in Belfast are appealing for information after a man was injured in a “paramilitary style” shooting on Thursday night.

Shortly after 9pm, police received a report that a man had been dragged into an alleyway by two men dressed in black in the Bread Street area, where he was shot twice in each leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The suspects are believed to have made off in the direction of the Divis estate following the attack.

Det Insp Michelle Griffin is appealing to anyone with information to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number; 101 from the UK or 44 2890 650222 from the Republic.