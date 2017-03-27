Man shot in Dublin was receiving first aid after earlier hit-and-run

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was shot in Dublin as he was being given first aid for hit-and-run injuries.

Investigators are attempting to establish if the shooting of Eddie Staunton is linked to the Kinahan-Hutch gangland feud.

Mr Staunton, (25), was cycling along James Joyce Street when he was rammed by a car at the Seán McDermott Street junction at about 9.35pm on Sunday night.

A garda spokesman said the vehicle was a silver Ford focus with the registration 08 CN 6682.

Scene where Eddie Staunton was shot on Railway Street, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The injured man ran from the scene of the collision for help to Peader Kearney House on Railway Street.

A garda spokesman said the driver parked the car on Seán McDermott Street, got out and ran in the direction of Gardiner Street.

About 15 minutes later, as Mr Staunton was receiving first aid from members of the community near Liberty House on Railway Street, a person – believed to be the driver involved in the collision – ran towards the victim and shot him a number of times.

The gunman then ran up Railway Street in the direction of Amiens Street.

The attacker is described as being tall and having a slim to medium build. Witnesses described the man as wearing a dark top over a grey hooded top, dark bottoms and dark runners with a white sole.

The victim received gunshot wounds to his body including his groin area. He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

He remains in the hospital, with his injuries described as non life-threatening.

It is understood Mr Staunton was related to the Hutch family but not believed to have been part of the feud.

The Kinahan gang has targeted Hutch family members but also their associates and other people with historic or tenuous links to the family as part of the feud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí are Store Street have asked for anyone with information to contact their station on (01) 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí at the scene where Eddie Staunton was shot on Railway Street, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Joe Costello, the Labour spokesperson on urban regeneration, said the shooting was a “matter of grave concern”.

“The shooting took place in a residential area close to Rutland Street Primary School and Lourdes Day-care Centre where large number of children and elderly people congregate every day,” he said. “Gangland feuding had dissipated in recent months. It would be a serious matter if it were to break out again in the north inner city.”

Mr Costello called on Taoiseach Enda Kenny to act on the recommendations made in the Mulvey report.

“A taskforce was set up under Kieran Mulvey to address the social inequalities giving rise to unemployment, drug abuse and crime in the area,” he said. “Despite the fact that the Mulvey Report has been published for some time, no action has yet been taken on it and the implementation structure has not materialised.”