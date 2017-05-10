Man shot in Dublin attack linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

A man has been shot and critically injured in an attack believed to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The shooting occurred on Clonshaugh Road, Coolock, north Dublin, just after 1.30pm.

Gardaí said the attack occurred at a service station on the stretch of road that leads to the M50. Witnesses have told gardaí they saw a black car leaving the scene after the attack.

The victim is from the north inner city but had also been living in Coolock, and is a close associate of the Hutch family.

He was particularly close to Gary Hutch whose shooting dead by the Kinahan gang in Spain in September, 2015, began was has become known as the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

However, all but one of the 11 gun murders to date have been inflicted by the Kinahan gang on the Hutch family and their associates.

The man wounded in today’s attack is aged 30 years and has been well-known to the Garda for over a decade. Because he was so close to Gary Hutch he is regarded by the Garda as being the most at-risk associate of the Hutch family in the feud.

When he appeared in court in recent years and faced a driving ban he asked the judge to spare him such a sanction because his life was a risk. He argued being banned from driving would put him in an even more dangerous situation.

Gardaí believe the Kinahan gang have previously tried to bring in a gunman from Continental Europe to shoot the victim of today’s attack.

Detectives believe the victim of today’s attack had fled to Northern Ireland after being warned his life was in danger. The Kinahan gang intended to track him to the North where a paid killer was to shoot him dead.

However, the suspected conspirators were under surveillance and gardaí foiled the murder plan.

The man shot today was one of a number of people arrested in 2009 about the tiger raid in March 2009 at Bank of Ireland, College Green, in which €7.6 million was stolen.

A former member of the Kinahan gang, he fell out with the cartel after living in Spain with Gary Hutch for a period.

The injured man was taken from the scene of the shooting and is currently in hospital. He is believed to be critically injured.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to come forward and urged anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.