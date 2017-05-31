Man shot dead in underground carpark in new Kinahan-Hutch attack

A man has been found shot dead in a vehicle in an underground car park in Dublin’s north inner city.

The victim was discovered in the vehicle in a basement car park of the Sheridan Court apartment complex on Dorset St Upper, Dublin 1 just before 10am.

However, it is believed he was shot up to three hours earlier and his remains lay undiscovered until a council worker spotted him and raised the alarm.

The man was found in a car in an underground carpark at Sheridan Court, Dorset Street. Photograph: Google Street

A car was found burnt out at Clonliffe Avenue, Dublin 1. Photograph: Google Street

The identity of the victim has not been released officially but it is understood his life was under threat as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

A close associate of the dead man was a suspect for one of the 11 murders in the ongoing feud and gardaí are working on the theory he was targetted by the Hutch faction. The feud began in September 2015 when Dublin drug dealer Gary Hutch (34) was short dead in Spain by the Kinahan gang, which he was once a member of.

A vehicle, believed to have been used in this morning’s attack by the gunman and a getaway driver, was found on fire on Clonliffe Avenue, Dublin 1, just over 1km from the scene. That car was found at 7.30am and it was not until just before 9am that the victim of the shooting was found in the car in the car park.

It is believed he was shot some time after 7am and that the killers escaped the scene and burnt out their vehicle, with about 90 minutes passing until the victim was found.

Garda sources said the level of planning that had gone into the attack is consistent with a gangland ambush.

The victim of the attack was still at the scene this morning.

The Kinahan-Hutch feud has been met with a very significant Garda response, via armed Garda members deployed on the streets and major investigations into the key figures driving the violence and each of the murders.

Up until this morning there had been no feud murders this year, compared to five in the same period last year.

Both the underground car park and the scene where the vehicle was found burnt out have been sealed off for examination.