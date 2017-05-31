Man shot dead in underground car park victim of Kinahan-Hutch feud

A man found shot dead in a vehicle in an underground car park in Dublin’s north inner city is the latest victim of the violent Kinahan-Hutch gang feud.

The victim was discovered in the vehicle in a basement car park of the Sheridan Court apartment complex on Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1 just before 10am.

An ambulance removing the body of a man from the scene of a gangland shooting in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Sorcha Pollak

A car was found on Clonliffe Avenue, Dublin 1. Photograph: Google Street

The man was found in a car in an underground carpark at Sheridan Court, Dorset Street. Photograph: Google Street

However, it is believed he was shot up to three hours earlier and his remains lay undiscovered until a council worker spotted him and raised the alarm.

The identity of the victim has not been released officially but it is understood his life was under threat as part of the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

A close associate of the dead man was a suspect for one of the 11 murders in the ongoing feud and gardaí are working on the theory he was targeted by the Hutch faction.

The feud began in September 2015 when Dublin drug dealer Gary Hutch (34) was short dead in Spain by the Kinahan gang, which he was once a member of.

Getaway vehicle

A vehicle, believed to have been used in Wednesday morning’s attack by the gunman and a getaway driver, was found on Clonliffe Avenue, Dublin 1, just over 1km from the scene. It is understood a gun and a silencer were found inside.

That car was found at 7.30am and the victim was found at about 9.00am.

It is believed he was shot some time after 7am and that the killers escaped the scene by car.

Both the underground car park and the scene where the vehicle was found burnt out have been sealed off for examination.

Garda sources said the level of planning that had gone into the attack is consistent with a gangland ambush.

The Kinahan-Hutch feud has been met with a very significant Garda response, with armed Garda members deployed on the streets and major investigations into the key figures driving the violence and each of the murders.

Up until this latest killing, there had been no feud murders this year, compared to five in the same period last year.