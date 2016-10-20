Man seriously injured in west Belfast shooting

A man has been seriously injured after being shot in west Belfast.

On Thursday night, a PSNI spokesman said the man was being treated in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the Glenwood Court area shortly before 8.15pm.

SDLP justice spokesman Alex Attwood MLA condemned those behind what he described as a “barbaric attack”.

“I completely condemn the latest barbaric attack on a man in west Belfast,” he said. “These savage assaults had no place in our past and they have no place in our society today.

“This is a very small group of people, unrepresentative of the local community, who have now repeatedly taken the law into their own hands.

“The best response that we can make is to provide information to law enforcement and ensure that these individuals are caught, arrested and prosecuted under the full weight of the law.”

A statement from Sinn Féin MLA Jennifer McCann condemned the shooting.