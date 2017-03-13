Man seriously injured in Carickfergus shooting

Victim in 40s has ‘life-threatening’ injuries after incident in Co Antrim

A man in his 40s has been shot and seriously injured in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

His injuries are believed to be “life-threatening”, police said.

The victim has been taken to hospital.

A PSNI statement said: “Police have received a report of a shooting incident in the Pinewood Avenue area of Carrickfergus.”

PA