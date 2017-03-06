Man sentenced to nine years for killing in row over chihuahua

Wayne Cluskey has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his part in the killing of Christopher Nevin.

Cluskey (25) of Mooretown, Ratoath, Co Meath was found not guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter for his part in Mr Nevin’s death.

At a sentencing hearing this afternoon justice Patrick McCarthy sentenced him to nine years in prison, backdated to November 2015 when he first went into custody.

More to follow.