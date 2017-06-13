Man’s head discovered as search for body parts continues in Wicklow

Gardaí searching for the remains of a man who was dismembered before his body parts were scattered at the side of a road in Co Wicklow have found a human head.

Body parts have now been discovered in five locations, with the head found by search teams on Tuesday afternoon.

The remains are believed to belong to a white male in his mid-twenties who gardaí believe was murdered and dismembered to prevent him being identified. The man was killed in the last two weeks, gardaí believe.

The first two finds were made by members of the public late last week. Search teams made up for members of the Garda, Defence Forces and Civil Defence are now searching a stretch of road 30km long.

The searching is now expected to continue for a week.

Supt Pat Ward told a media briefing at the edge of the cordoned-off scene on Military Road near Sally Gap, Co Wicklow, that it appeared body parts had been thrown out of a moving vehicle.

No efforts had been made to conceal the remains.

“From Glencree right down to Glenmacnass, the pattern seems to be the body parts were dispersed on the side of the road, from a moving vehicle; a van or something like that.

“It seems a vehicle travelled from north to south of Military Road, or the opposite way. And as that car travelled along it seems the body parts were discarded in this cruel manner.

“It is very important that the public continue to report any suspicious activity that they might have seen from June 2nd onwards.”

He added anyone who had been in the area, over the last 10 to 14 days, and who has any form of camera attached to their vehicle, such as a dashcam, should contact the Garda.

The latest find was made early on Tuesday afternoon about 3km north of Glenmacnass waterfall. It comes after three days of searching.

The first find, the upper part of the unidentified man, was made by a member of the public on Saturday evening.

However, that man dismissed the flesh on bones as belonging to a wild animal.

It wa not until the next day that a local person went to gardaí after seeing media reports about the murder investigation.

The first find was made in the Glencree area. And from there to the location of the body part recovered furthest away, at Glenmacnass, is a about 20km.

Supt Ward confirmed the search area had now been widened and stretched some 30km from the Featherbeds to Laragh Village.

DNA samples

The State Pathologist’s office has sent DNA samples from the remains to the Forensic Science Laboratory to be checked against the national DNA database.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind but it is understood detectives believe the killing is unlikely to be linked to the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud in Dublin’s inner city.

Missing persons database

Detectives are examining the missing persons database and are appealing for anyone who is concerned about the whereabouts of their family members to come forward.

“We’re checking our missing person’s database but have not yet found a match,” Supt Ward said. “If there is anybody out there who has loved ones missing, we’d like to hear from them, please report it to the gardaí,” Supt Ward said.

“The postmortem indicates the person died possibly in the last week or a maybe a little while before that. So it’s not one of the historic cases, as they are known,” Supt Ward said.

The superintendent appealed to anyone with information or who spotted people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.

“In particular we’re appealing to people who use the area for recreational purposes such as walkers, cyclists, motorcyclists, hillwalkers. And also people who work up with the National Parks and Wildlife Services and Coillte and people who use the area for hunting,” Supt Ward said.

Anyone with information or who has spotted any unusual behaviour in the area is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.