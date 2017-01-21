Man remanded over murder of Irene White in 2005

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of Irene White in Dundalk in 2005.

Anthony Lambe (34 ) of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on Saturday.

He is charged with the murder of Irene White on April 6th, 2005 at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk.

Garda Inspector Pat Marry gave evidence of charging Mr Lambe earlier on Saturday.

The court heard that in reply to the charge the accused said “I’m very sorry.”

Garda Inspector Martin Beggy asked that he be remanded in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

Judge Denis Mc Loughlin said that due to the nature of the charge, bail is not an option.

Mr Lambe’s solicitor asked that his client get protective custody.

Insp Marry said Mr Lambe , who the court heard is a student, maybe a vulnerable person at this stage

Judge McLoughlin remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court next Friday. He also ordered protective custody and granted legal aid.