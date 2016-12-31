Man released following fatal Christmas Day assault

A man who was arrested on Thursday in connection with a fatal assault in Waterford on Christmas Day has been released without charge.

The man in his 40s was detained at Waterford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act following the discovery of a man in his 20s suffering from serious head injuries in the Margaret’s Avenue area of the city on December 25th.

He was released without charge on Friday after being held overnight, and gardaí say an investigation is ongoing.

The wounded man was later taken to University Hospital Waterford, but died on Wednesday.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been in or around the Margaret’s Avenue area on Christmas Day to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.