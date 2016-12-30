Man released after questioning over Brooke Pickard abduction

Gardaí investigating the abduction and disappearance of an Englishman in south Kerry 25 years ago have released a man without charge.

The 67-year-old Northern Irishman was arrested in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening as part of a Garda operation. He was held at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and was released on Friday evening. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of police forces, including those from the UK and Northern Ireland, are involved in the fresh investigation which began earlier this year into the disappearance of 43-year-old father of four Charles Brooke Pickard.

Mr Brooke Pickard and his wife Penny had moved to a farm in south Kerry. He left his home to go cutting turf on April 26th, 1991, but never returned. He was seen being abducted by up to five men.

A 16-day dig last September at a remote site on a mountain pass 20km from Waterville – near where Mr Brooke Pickard’s van was found burned out – failed to yield a body.

Mr Brooke Pickard’s wife and son Crohan, now a father of five, continue to live in south Kerry.