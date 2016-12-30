Man released after questioning over Brooke Pickard abduction
Number of police forces involved in investigation into Englishman’s 1991 disappearance
Charles Brooke Pickard and his son Crohan at their home outside Castlecove in Co Kerry. Mr Brooke Pickard left his home to go cutting turf on April 26th, 1991, but never returned
Gardaí investigating the abduction and disappearance of an Englishman in south Kerry 25 years ago have released a man without charge.
The 67-year-old Northern Irishman was arrested in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening as part of a Garda operation. He was held at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 and was released on Friday evening. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A number of police forces, including those from the UK and Northern Ireland, are involved in the fresh investigation which began earlier this year into the disappearance of 43-year-old father of four Charles Brooke Pickard.
Mr Brooke Pickard and his wife Penny had moved to a farm in south Kerry. He left his home to go cutting turf on April 26th, 1991, but never returned. He was seen being abducted by up to five men.
A 16-day dig last September at a remote site on a mountain pass 20km from Waterville – near where Mr Brooke Pickard’s van was found burned out – failed to yield a body.
Mr Brooke Pickard’s wife and son Crohan, now a father of five, continue to live in south Kerry.