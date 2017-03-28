Man released after being questioned over Cork murder

A man in his 40s who was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman at a flat on the northside of Cork city has been released without charge.

Mother of three, Nicola Collins (38), of Clashduv Road, Togher in Cork was found dead in a flat at Popham’s Road, Farranree in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí initially treated the death as suspicious. They subsequently upgraded the investigation to murder once they received the results of the postmortem examination.

Nicola Collins was found dead in Cork in the early hours of Monday. Photograph: Provision

Ms Collins, who was originally from Tralee, Co Kerry, sustained head and neck injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a former pupil of the College of Commerce in Cork.

A 42-year-old man from Charleville, Co Cork, was arrested in connection with her death. It is understood he was known to Ms Collins.

He was released without charge on Tuesday morning. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí have conducted a forensic and technical examination of the flat on Popham’s Road. They have also carried out door to door inquiries in the area.

It is understood that Ms Collins’s three young children do not live at her flat on Clashduv Road, where she has lived for a number of years.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021- 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.