Man questioned over 1991 disappearance of Englishman in Kerry

Gardaí in Co Kerry are continuing to question a man arrested as part of an investigation into the abduction and disappearance of an Englishman in south Kerry 25 years ago.

The 67-year-old Northern Irishman was arrested in Kilkenny on Wednesday evening as part of a Garda operation. He is being held at Killarney Garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, which means he can be held for an initial period of up to three days.

A number of police forces, including those from the UK and Northern Ireland, are involved in the fresh investigation which began earlier this year into the disappearance of 43-year-old father of four Charles Brooke Pickard.

Mr Pickard and his wife Penny had moved to a farm in south Kerry. He left his home to go cutting turf on April 26th, 1991, but never returned. He was seen being abducted by up to five men.

A 16-day dig last September at a remote site on a mountain pass 20km from Waterville – near where Mr Pickard’s van was found burnt out – failed to yield a body.

Mr Pickard’s wife and son Crohan, now a father of five, continue to live in south Kerry.