Man murdered in Limerick had been arrested hours earlier

A man murdered in Limerick was arrested hours beforehand for public disorder and being intoxicated in a public place.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of Gerard Freyne (53) who was assaulted in Limerick on Wednesday.

Mr Freyne died in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital at about 5.30am on Friday, two days after he was assaulted.

Mr Freyne sustained serious head injuries during an altercation with another man at about 7.45pm on Lord Edward Street in the city.

He was initially taken to University Hospital Limerick and was later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

It has emerged Mr Freyne had been arrested on intoxication and public order matters earlier on the day of the assault. He was subsequently released without charge prior to been assaulted.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office said gardaí had upgraded the assault inquiry to a murder investigation.

Insp Ronan McDonagh, who is leading the inquiry, said gardaí do not believe a weapon was used in the attack.

He said Mr Freyne’s injuries “may well have been caused by a punch.

“I’m aware that he fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement and there’s an injury consistent with that, that we believe may have led to [his] death.”

Emergency accommodation

Sources said Mr Freyne was a resident of Brother Stephen Russell House, an emergency accommodation centre run by Novas for people who are homeless and battling addiction.

Gardaí have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area of the attack and CCTV footage is being gathered.

A senior garda said a number of witnesses have said they saw a man in his 20s or 30s leaving the scene around the time of the assault.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road station have appealed for witnesses to the attack to contact them on 061-214340.