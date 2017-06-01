Man murdered in carpark was looking forward to ‘new start’

Michael Keogh wrote on Facebook he was looking forward to a “new start” the day before he was shot dead in an underground carpark in Dublin city centre.

Mr Keogh, who was shot after getting into his car in the the Sheridan Court flats complex on Dorset St, is believed to have been killed by the Hutch gang as part of its feud with the Kinahans.

The gunman and a getaway driver escaped in another vehicle, which they abandoned in a laneway off Clonliffe Avenue about 1km away.

It was found partially burnt out with a firearm, believed to be the murder weapon, inside.

The 37-year-old father of two took to Facebook on Tuesday, saying: “New job new start hopefully all goes well”. He was dead just over 24 hours later.

Friends paid tribute to him on Facebook, with one writing: “We left it to long to meet up. You’re in my prayers tonight. Rest in peace pal.”

Keogh had previously been involved in crime and with the Kinahan gang but, while still friendly with some members, he was looking to restart his life.

A close associate of Keogh’s was a suspect in the feud murder of Gareth Hutch in the north inner city 12 months ago, but that man has since fled the Republic.

Detectives believe the Hutch faction killed Keogh because he had been associated with Kinahan gang members and also to “get at” the man he was close to who has since fled.

Gardaí are fearful this murder, even though not of a serious gangland criminal, will fuel another onslaught of fatal attacks against the Hutchs and their wider circle.

Due to Keogh being very closely linked to a number of men involved in INLA bomb making there is also concern some of them could now become engaged in the feud.

Gardaí are trying to determine if the people who wanted Keogh dead used the information he posted on Facebook about his new job as confirmation he would be leaving his home early each morning.

The killer appears to have waited beside Keogh’s parked car and then shot him and escaped without being noticed by, or disturbing, any local people.