Man linked to Kinahan gang charged over Amsterdam shooting attempt

Four people, two of them Irish, arrested in Amsterdam last Sunday have been charged and remanded in custody on the orders of a judge, the Dutch prosecuting authorities have confirmed.

One of the Irishmen, Gareth Chubb (29) from Drimnagh, Dublin, is believed to be a figure of significance within the Kinahan crime gang which has been waging a war against the Hutch family in Dublin.

Chubb is a convicted cocaine dealer and was a close friend of David Byrne, a Kinahan gang associate whose murder in the Regency Hotel escalated significantly the gang’s feud with the Hutches and sparked a series of killings in Dublin.

Though not named by the Dutch authorities because of the Netherlands’ strict privacy laws, Chubb has been charged with attempted manslaughter following Sunday’s incident in Amsterdam’s Rembrandt Square.

It is alleged that in an apparently drunken row, Chubb threatened to shoot a 27-year old member of the public but that his weapon jammed.

As he returned to Smokey’s, a bar on the city-centre square, the target of his rage complained to the police, who arrested Chubb and three others inside.

They included another Irishman, aged 23, and two Britons, aged 29 and 37.

These men and also Chubb, were charged with illegal possession of a weapon.

On Thursday, an examining magistrate remanded all four in custody for 14 days.

“At the end of the 14 days detention the public prosecutor can apply to the district court for a detention order for a period not exceeding 90 days,” the Dutch prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“The criminal investigation is going on. The police seized footage from the security camera at the bar where the four suspects were arrested and will further examine the footage. The forensic audit has not yet been completed.”