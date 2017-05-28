Man killed in shooting at Bangor supermarket

A man has died after being shot in a supermarket car park in Co Down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a murder investigation had been launched after confirming the death of the 55-year-old man.

The incident happened in the Balloo Link area of Bangor shortly before 3pm.

Ambulance staff had been treating the man at the scene but he later died from his injuries.

Social media posts from Bangor residents said up to six gunshots were heard.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 870 28/05/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

UUP MLA Allan Chambers described it as a “ruthless attack”.

He said the man was thought to have a child with him when he was attacked.

He told The Irish Times: “Anyone firing a firearm in that vicinity was showing total disregard for anybody in the area. The community is in shock and we hope the injured man makes a full recovery,” Mr Chambers said.

Outgoing North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon said she was “absolutely horrified” by the news. “There can be no justification whatsoever for such a despicable act, and I totally condemn those responsible for planning and carrying out this horrific shooting,” she said.

“It is utter madness to have used a gun outside a popular shopping centre, when families were bound to there on a bank holiday weekend.”