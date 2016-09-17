Man killed in road crash in Termonfeckin, Co Louth
A man in his 20s has died after a road crash in Carstown, Termonfeckin, Co.Louth on Friday night.
The crash happened at 10.30pm.
The man was the driver of the car. A passenger in the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries.
The road at the scene remains closed for a technical examination.