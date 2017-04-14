Man killed in hit and run may have been deliberately run over

A man who died in a hit and run incident in Tallaght in Dublin on Thursday night may have been involved in an altercation before he was deliberately run over.

The dead man has been named as father-of-three Stephen Lynch (32) who was from Tallaght. He was struck by the vehicle at Brookview Close at about 7pm and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. They are trying to establish what brought Mr Lynch, who does not live in the Brookview estate, to the area.

The scene at Brookview Close, Tallaght in Co Dublin where a man in his 30’s was killed in a hit and run on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Sgt Peter Duff asked that anyone who was in the Brookfield area between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday would contact Tallaght Garda station.

He appealed to anyone who noticed a silver Ford Focus hatchback, registration 10 WW 1812, or a red/wine coloured Volkswagen polo, registration 01 D 9539, in the Tallaght or Crumlin area to get in touch.

The Ford Focus was left at the scene following the incident but the Polo was later found abandoned in the Crumlin area. Gardaí believe someone involved in the hit and run may have left the Brookview estate in the Polo.

Brookview Close in Tallaght after the hit and run. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Asked whether an altercation occurred on the street before Mr Lynch was struck, Sgt Duff said it was still unclear how many people were in the car.

Anyone with information should call (01) 666 6075 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.