Man injured in shooting at Bangor supermarket

A man has been injured in a shooting incident at a supermarket car park in Co Down.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm.

Ambulance staff are treating an injured person at the Sainsbury’s supermarket car park in Bangor.

Social media posts from Bangor residents said up to six gunshots were heard.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Balloo Link area of Bangor. It is believed that one man has sustained gunshot wounds.”

“Police would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 870 28/05/17.

“Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

UUP MLA Allan Chambers who is at the scene described it as a “ruthless attack”.

He said the injured man was thought to have a child with him when he was attacked.

He told The Irish Times: “There is a male casualty lying on the ground” and was being treated by paramedics. “I am hearing is that someone has been shot”.

“Anyone firing a firearm in that vicinity was showing total disregard for anybody in the area. The community is in shock and we hope the injured man makes a full recovery,” Mr Chambers said.