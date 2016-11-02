Man in serious condition after shooting in Dublin

A man in his forties is in a serious condition after he was shot in at a house in Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot on Tuesday night.

The attack happened at around 9pm at a house on Raheen Drive. The victim (42) was hit by at least one shot.

He was taken to St James’s Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The scene has been for forensic examination by the Garda technical bureau.

No one has been arrested in connection with the attack. While the investigation is at an early stage gardaí do not think the attack is gangland related