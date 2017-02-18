Man in his thirties fatally stabbed at house in Tallaght

A man in his thirties has died after being stabbed in Tallaght this morning.

Emergency services were called to a house on Deerpark Avenue at approximately 4.40am on Saturday and found the body of a man with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The body remains at the scene and the office of the State Pathologist has been contacted.

The area has been sealed off and a technical examination of the scene will be carried out.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More to follow.