Man in his 60s tied up, attacked and robbed in Co Down

A man in his 60s has suffered facial and head injuries after he was tied up, assaulted and robbed at his home in Kilkeel, Co Down by a group of intruders on Tuesday.

Detectives in Newry are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at the man’s home in the Slieveshan Park in Co Down on Tuesday night.

A group of two or three men entered the man’s home around midnight , according to the PSNI. The men tied up the resident, assaulted him, covered his head with a pillowcase and then ransacked the house, moving through several rooms and looking through drawers and cupboards.

The group stayed in the house for about 30 minutes and left the man tied up in his bedroom when they left the property. The man managed to free himself and raise the alarm through a neighbour.

He suffered facial and head injuries in the attack and it is a believed a sum of money was taken from his home.

Police in Newry have called on anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in or around the area of Slieveshan Park on Tuesday evening to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101 quoting reference number 43 29/03/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.