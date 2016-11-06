Man in his 60s dies after stabbing in Dublin 8

A man in his 60s has died after he was stabbed off Cork street in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí at Kevin Street were called to the scene at about 2.30pm on Sunday following reports that a man had received serious stab wounds at Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in Dublin 8. The man was taken by ambulance to St James’s hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at Cork Street has been preserved for a technical examination and the offices of the state pathologist have been notified. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend the scene on Sunday afternoon and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Gardaí area calling on witnesses who may have been in the Robinson’s Court area on Sunday afternoon to contact the incident room at Kevin Street Garda station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.