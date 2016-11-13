Man in his 50s dies in Co Limerick crash

A man in his 50s has been killed after his car was involved in a collision with another car in Co Limerick.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday night on the R524 at Coole West, Athea.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. A Garda investigation is underway to establish the cause of the crash and the road at the scene remains closed for a technical examination.