Man in his 40s found stabbed to death in Co Tipperary

A man has been found dead at an apartment in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

The body of the man in his 40s was found at The Maltings at about 2.30 this morning after gardaí were called.

“The man had suffered apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead at scene”, a Garda spokeswoman said. His body remained at the scene on Sunday.

A woman, who is also in her 40s, was arrested a short after the body was found and was being held at Nenagh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved and the Offices of the State Pathologist has been notified.