Man in his 30s fatally stabbed in Longford town

A man in his 30s has died after being fatally stabbed in Longford town on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance after a man, believed to be in his early 30s, was discovered with chest wounds in the Great Water Street area of Longford at about 11.50am.

The man was removed to Mullingar Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been on the Great Water Street/Rue Noyal Chetillon Street or in the area of the shopping centre between 11.30am and noon on Tuesday to contact gardaí in Longford on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.