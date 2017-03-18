Man in critical condition after stabbing in Longford

A man in his mid 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed by a number of youths in Longford town on Friday night.

The incident occurred on New Street in the town shortly after 8.30pm.

The man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

An 18-year-old man and two male juveniles were arrested a short time later. They are all being held at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them at Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.