Man in critical but stable condition after Dublin shooting

A man who was shot up to six times in Dublin on Monday night is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the shooting in west Dublin in Parslickstown Green, Mulhuddart shortly after 8pm.

The man, believed to be in his thirties and living locally, received a number of gunshot wounds to his body. He was treated at the scene by members of the Dublin Fire Brigade and was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for further treatment.

He is believed to have been shot up to six times, but was conscious when receiving treatment.

The scene of the shooting, which occurred on the street, has been preserved for a technical examination. Detectives are trying to establish a motive for the attack on the man and are trying to identify people who may have witnessed the shooting.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Blanchardstown on 01-6667000.

The incident comes just three days after the shooting dead of Mark “Guinea Pig” Desmond in Lucan last Friday night. Desmond, who had previous convictions for violent crime and firearm offenses, was shot three times in the head and a handgun was later found near the crime scene.