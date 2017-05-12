Man in court over gun and ammunition seizure in Dublin

A 28-year-old man will appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning charged in connection with a with a seizure of large cache of guns and ammunition earlier this year.

A total of 15 firearms along with 1300 rounds of ammunition, and a substantial amount of cash were recovered during a search operation led by gardaí at Greenogue Industrial Estate, Baldonnel, Co Dublin on January 24th.

The man was arrested in the Gorey area of Co Wexford on May 7th and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007

He is the fourth person to be charged in the case. Three other men are currently before the courts charged in connection with the investigation.