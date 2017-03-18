Man in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing

A man in his 40s has appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Artane, Dublin.

Mark Richardson (46) was stabbed in the upper body at his home on Harmonstown Road at about 7.40pm on Thursday.

Paul Keating, who is from the Artane area, was arrested at Clontarf Garda Station on Friday in connection with the incident.

Mr Richardson was removed to Beaumont Hospital but efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was a father of three children; an eight-year-old girl and two boys aged two and five.

Along with his partner and children, he had spent time last year living in emergency accommodation on Dublin 1’s Mountjoy Square.

The house where the stabbing occurred was sealed off and has undergone an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Judge Kathryn Hutton remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on March 22nd.