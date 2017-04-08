Man in a critical condition after Co Monaghan assault

A man is in a critical condition following an assault in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on Main Street, Carrickmacross, shortly before 4am on Saturday morning.

After responding to the attack, gardaí found the man lying unconscious on the roadway.

The man received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as critical.

A suspect in the attack is believed to have fled the scene on foot via an alleyway off Main Street.

Witnesses

Gardaí said there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the assault.

They are appealing for witnesses to or anyone with information on the incident to come forward, particularly those who may have been in the vicinity of Main Street between 3.30am - 4.15am on Saturday.

Gardaí have also asked anyone who has a recording of the incident on their phone to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or to call in to any Garda station.