Man in 70s dies in single road collision in Drogheda

A man in his 70s has died after a single vehicle collision at Roadhall roundabout in Drogheda on Wednesday evening.

The 76-year-old man was the sole occupant of the car and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital after the collision happened at about 7.30pm. The man was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed for a forensic collision investigation with local diversions in place but was due to reopen by midnight.

Gardaí are calling on witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or an Garda station.