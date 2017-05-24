Man in 50s dies after stabbing incident in Limerick city centre

A man in his late 50s has died following a stabbing incident in Limerick city centre.

One man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault which took place on Roches Row (between Thomas St and Roches Street) at approximately 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Limerick with stab wounds where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí have appealed ­for witnesses to contact them at Henry Street Garda station on 061-2124000.