Man in 40s dies after repeated stabbing at Artane house

A man in his 40s has died after being stabbed at a house in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Another man in his 40s has been arrested and is in Garda custody following the incident, which occurred at an address at Harmonstown Road, Artane at about 7.40pm.

Gardaí said the victim had received a number of stab wounds. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The man arrested is being held at Clontarf Garda station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is believed the two men were the only people at the address at the time of the incident, although investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said the scene of the attack remains sealed off for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau was due to attend.