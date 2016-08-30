Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Dublin city
19-year-old brought to Mater following incident at Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street
Kevin Barry House, Coleraine St, Dublin 7, where a young man was stabbed. Photograph: Google Maps
A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed during an attack in Dublin city.
Gardaí confirmed that a 19-year old man had been stabbed at a property at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin 7.
He was brought to the Mater hospital where gardaí said the extent of his condition was unknown.