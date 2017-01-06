Man held over alleged sexual assault of teenager

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in north Dublin.

The teenager was allegedly attacked in the Littleplace area at 4am on December 18th.

The woman was walking home after having gotten off a Nitelink on the Littleplace Road when she was allegedly approached and threatened by a lone male.

The man then attacked her before she managed to fight him off and raise the alarm by flagging down a taxi.

The woman’s phone was said to have been taken during the attack.

Gardaí detained a man in west Dublin on Thursday in connection with the alleged incident.

He is currently being held at Blanchardstown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.