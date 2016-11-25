Man found dead after freezing temperatures in Co Donegal

There are fears that a man found dead in Co Donegal may have frozen to death.

The body of the man, named locally as Muriusz Ejdys, was found in the Old Mill in Buncrana on Thursday evening.

Mr Ejdys, who was in his 30s and a Polish national, had lived in the town for a number of years.

There have been sub-zero temperatures in Co Donegal for the past number of nights, as well as freezing fog.

Locals fear that Mr Ejdys may have fallen asleep in the Old Mill.

A Garda forensics team arrived at the scene on Friday morning and sealed off the area.

Mr Ejdys’s body was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a postmortem is due to be held on Friday night.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray said his sympathy went to Mr Ejdys’s family.

“The entire community is just in shock at the news that a young man has been found dead.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone go out to him and his family,” he said.

Investigation

A statement released by the Garda Press Office confirmed an investigation into the death has been launch.

“Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s in Millbrea, Buncrana, Co Donegal, on November 24th, 2016, at approximately 8.30pm.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”