Man for court over Wicklow drugs seizure

A man in his late 40’s is due to appear before Bray District Court later this month in connection with the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000.

The seizure was made when gardaí stopped a black Ford Focus car during a routine speed checkpoint on the M11 at Ashford on Thursday evening.

The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of Road Traffic Act and three large bags of cannabis herb were discovered during a subsequent search.

A man in his late 40’s was detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act. He was bailed to appear before Bray District Court on the 20th of September at 10.30am.