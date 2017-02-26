Man for court over robbery at Dublin shop

A man (43) is to appear in court on Monday in connection with a robbery at a shop in Finglas, Dublin on Saturday.

At approximately 7.30am on Saturday, gardaí were alerted to a robbery at a shop in the Hampton Wood area.

Upon arrival gardaí forced entry into the shop where they discovered a man wearing a balaclava armed with a crowbar. Gardaí found two members of staff, a man and a woman, locked into a room inside the premises. They were not physically harmed during the incident.

A man was arrested and taken to Finglas Garda station on Saturday.