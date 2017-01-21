Man for court over 2005 murder of Irene White

A man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Saturday afternoon charged in relation to the murder of Irene White.

Ms White (43), a mother of three, was killed on April 6th 2005 in her Dundalk home after she received multiple stab wounds to her chest and back.

The man is in his 30s and was arrested in Monaghan on Friday morning.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time including several arrests, and a further cold case review by gardaí in recent years, nobody has been charged with Ms White’s murder.