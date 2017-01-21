Man for court over 2005 murder of Irene White
Mother of three was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back at her Dundalk home
A photo of Irene White is seen on a placard outside her former home during a vigil in 2007. Photograph: Frank Miller /The Irish Times
A man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on Saturday afternoon charged in relation to the murder of Irene White.
Ms White (43), a mother of three, was killed on April 6th 2005 in her Dundalk home after she received multiple stab wounds to her chest and back.
The man is in his 30s and was arrested in Monaghan on Friday morning.
Despite an extensive investigation at the time including several arrests, and a further cold case review by gardaí in recent years, nobody has been charged with Ms White’s murder.