Man fighting extradition over Regency Hotel killing granted bail

A Co Tyrone man fighting extradition over his alleged role in a gangland murder at Dublin’s Regency Hotel is to be granted bail.

Kevin Murray (46), who has a form of motor neuron disease, is wanted in connection with the killing of David Byrne (34) last February.

He died after masked men dressed as gardaí opened fire with automatic weapons during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel, an incident which fuelled a feud between members of the rival Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Murray was detained last September under a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in the State. He is being sought for alleged offences of murder, possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Gardaí investigating the killing allege that Mr Murray can be clearly identified on CCTV footage and in photographic evidence.

Defence lawyers secured Mr Murray’s release from custody at Belfast Recorders’ Court on Wednesday after arguing that his deteriorating condition means he poses no risk of flight. He must put up a £2,000 (€2,348) cash surety as part of his release conditions and has previously surrendered his passport.

It was confirmed that police and the relevant health trust met to finalise a plan for ensuring Mr Murray’s care and security.

Judge Patricia Smyth also banned any reporting of his whereabouts due to a death threat against him assessed as being at a high level.

The extradition case will be reviewed again next month.