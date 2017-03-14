Man fell asleep infront of TV after beating Anne Shortall to death

Roy Webster told gardaí he went home for dinner and fell asleep in front of his TV after beating Anne Shortall to death with a hammer, his trial heard on Tuesday.

Roy Webster (40) from Ashbree, Ashford, Co Wicklow has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Anne Shortall (47) on Good Friday April 3rd, 2015 at The Murrough, Co Wicklow.

His plea was not accepted by the State.

Detective Sergeant Fergus O’Brien told prosecuting counsel Paul Greene SC that he interviewed Mr Webster at Wicklow Garda station on April 7th, 2015.

During that interview Mr Webster told gardaí that he hit Anne Shortall on the head with a hammer “three or four times” after she threatened to tell his wife about a fling they had the previous Christmas.

He said he felt like he was watching himself attack her but once it was done “it was like I was back in my own skin”.

He said he drove to a Centra shop, called his wife, returned home, had a cup of coffee, ate dinner and fell asleep in front of the television.

“It was like everything was back to normal, like I was myself again,” he said.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of seven men and four women.