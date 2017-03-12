Man fatally stabbed at house in Co Galway

A man has been fatally stabbed at a house in Mervue, Co Galway on Sunday morning.

The victim, aged in his late thirties, was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A postmortem is to be carried out.

A man in his mid sixties was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Galway Garda station.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and The State Pathologist’s Office has been notified.