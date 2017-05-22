Man due in court over vandalism to The George

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the vandalism of The George, a well-known Dublin gay bar. The man is due to appear before Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning. He was arrested over the weekend for criminal damage to the premises and was subsequently held at Pearse Street Garda station. The facade of the Dublin city centre bar was defaced with anti-gay slogans and a swastika in the early hours of Saturday morning. The slogans, which were written using chalk, were removed by staff on Saturday morning. The incident was caught on all three of the bar’s CCTV cameras.