Man due in court over death of Noel Kirwan

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Noel Kirwan.

Gardaí said a male in his 20s is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am on Monday charged in relation the killing, which occurred in the driveway of a house at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on December 22nd, 2016.

A man and a woman were arrested on May 2nd, 2017, in north Co Dublin and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Lucan and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.

The woman in her 20s has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.