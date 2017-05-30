Man due in court charged with murder of elderly couple

A man is due in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of an elderly couple at their home in Northern Ireland.

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, were found dead in their house in Portadown, Co Armagh, on Friday.

It is understood they were stabbed.

A man (40) was arrested after being found close to a vehicle stolen from the couple’s house. As well as two counts of murder, the accused has been charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

In a statement over the weekend, the couple’s family spoke of their “awful and incomprehensible” deaths, which “deprived our family of two wonderful people Michael and Marjorie who were our father, mother, brother, sister and grandparents.”

“We thank the police for their prompt response and professional actions. We also thank everyone who has expressed sympathy in whatever way and offered help.”

Additional reporting: PA