Man due for court over Midlands GAA abuse investigation

Gardaí investigating allegations of child sex abuse at a midlands GAA ground have arrested a man.

For the past three years gardaí have been investigating allegations that at least one ground maintenance worker and another local man committed dozens of sexual offences against children at the GAA grounds.

Investigators have also been looking into allegations that child pornography was being distributed among people working with or associated with the club.

According to RTÉ, the Garda investigation has centred on the activities of workers on a training and ground maintenance scheme co-ordinated by the GAA at a venue in the midlands.

Gardaí have confirmed that one man was arrested early on Friday. UK police authorities have been assisting in the investigation.

GAA officials and workers on the training scheme have been questioned and gardaí have seized computers and laptops for examination.