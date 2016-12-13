Man dies in suspected landslide at wind farm in Co Sligo

Two investigations are under way after a man died while working on a wind farm in Co Sligo on Monday evening.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the man in his 30s was working on the wind farm in Glen near Ballyfarnon, at about 6.30pm.

It is understood there was a landslide on the site and gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the circumstances around the death.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Sligo General Hospital.